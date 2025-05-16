Valute / EXPI
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.06 USD 0.53 (4.57%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXPI ha avuto una variazione del -4.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.00 e ad un massimo di 11.66.
Segui le dinamiche di eXp World Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EXPI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.00 11.66
Intervallo Annuale
6.90 15.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.59
- Apertura
- 11.63
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- Minimo
- 11.00
- Massimo
- 11.66
- Volume
- 3.052 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.45%
20 settembre, sabato