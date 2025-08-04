Moedas / EVTL
EVTL: Vertical Aerospace Ltd
5.20 USD 0.44 (9.24%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVTL para hoje mudou para 9.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.80 e o mais alto foi 5.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vertical Aerospace Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.80 5.37
Faixa anual
2.76 15.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.76
- Open
- 4.87
- Bid
- 5.20
- Ask
- 5.50
- Low
- 4.80
- High
- 5.37
- Volume
- 2.084 K
- Mudança diária
- 9.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.49%
- Mudança anual
- -24.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh