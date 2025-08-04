クォートセクション
通貨 / EVTL
株に戻る

EVTL: Vertical Aerospace Ltd

5.18 USD 0.42 (8.82%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EVTLの今日の為替レートは、8.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.80の安値と5.37の高値で取引されました。

Vertical Aerospace Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EVTL News

1日のレンジ
4.80 5.37
1年のレンジ
2.76 15.99
以前の終値
4.76
始値
4.87
買値
5.18
買値
5.48
安値
4.80
高値
5.37
出来高
2.650 K
1日の変化
8.82%
1ヶ月の変化
6.58%
6ヶ月の変化
51.91%
1年の変化
-25.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K