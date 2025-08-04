通貨 / EVTL
EVTL: Vertical Aerospace Ltd
5.18 USD 0.42 (8.82%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EVTLの今日の為替レートは、8.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.80の安値と5.37の高値で取引されました。
Vertical Aerospace Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EVTL News
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- バーティカル・エアロスペース、生産施設確保、2028年認証目標を再確認
- Vertical Aerospace secures production facilities, reaffirms 2028 certification target
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- White House eVTOL Pilot Program Entry Boosts Joby: More Upside Ahead?
- Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Archer Aviation's Military Pivot: Is It to Find a Safer Flight Path?
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Vertical Aerospace stock
- Vertical Aerospace stock rises after completing key flight test phase
- Vertical Aerospace completes phase 3 wingborne flight testing of VX4
- Vertical Aerospace: Now An EVTOL Leader (Rating Double Upgrade) (NYSE:EVTL)
- Joby’s Pullback Sets Stage For Rebound (NYSE:JOBY)
- Former EASA director Patrick Ky joins Vertical Aerospace board
- Vertical Aerospace stock rating initiated at Buy by D. Boral Capital
- ACHR or EVTL: Which Stock Shines Brighter in the Air Mobility Market?
- Like Joby Aviation? Then You'll Love This eVTOL Growth Stock and ETF.
- Vertical Aerospace stock validates overvalued call with 50% decline since November
- Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 3 Innovation Stocks With Parabolic Upside Potential
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EVTL)
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vertical Aerospace stock rises after strategic partnership with Aciturri
1日のレンジ
4.80 5.37
1年のレンジ
2.76 15.99
- 以前の終値
- 4.76
- 始値
- 4.87
- 買値
- 5.18
- 買値
- 5.48
- 安値
- 4.80
- 高値
- 5.37
- 出来高
- 2.650 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 51.91%
- 1年の変化
- -25.14%
