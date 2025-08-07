Valute / EVTL
EVTL: Vertical Aerospace Ltd
5.73 USD 0.55 (10.62%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVTL ha avuto una variazione del 10.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.31 e ad un massimo di 5.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Vertical Aerospace Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EVTL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.31 5.75
Intervallo Annuale
2.76 15.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.18
- Apertura
- 5.35
- Bid
- 5.73
- Ask
- 6.03
- Minimo
- 5.31
- Massimo
- 5.75
- Volume
- 3.233 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 10.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.20%
