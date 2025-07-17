货币 / EVTL
EVTL: Vertical Aerospace Ltd
4.77 USD 0.09 (1.85%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EVTL汇率已更改-1.85%。当日，交易品种以低点4.77和高点4.96进行交易。
关注Vertical Aerospace Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.77 4.96
年范围
2.76 15.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.86
- 开盘价
- 4.83
- 卖价
- 4.77
- 买价
- 5.07
- 最低价
- 4.77
- 最高价
- 4.96
- 交易量
- 743
- 日变化
- -1.85%
- 月变化
- -1.85%
- 6个月变化
- 39.88%
- 年变化
- -31.07%
