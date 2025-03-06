Moedas / EVGN
EVGN: Evogene Ltd
1.22 USD 0.01 (0.83%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVGN para hoje mudou para 0.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.20 e o mais alto foi 1.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Evogene Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EVGN Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Evogene’s Q2 2025 results reveal significant cost cuts
- Evogene earnings missed by $0.24, revenue fell short of estimates
- Evogene partners with Tel Aviv University to develop metabolic disease treatments
- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Announces Appointment of Maria O’Sullivan as Interim CFO
- Dow Gains 50 Points; US Small Business Optimism Index Rises In May - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- US Stocks Mixed; JM Smucker Shares Plunge After Q4 Results - Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Evogene Announces Completion of First-In-Class Foundation Model for Generative Molecule Design, Developed in Collaboration with Google Cloud
- Evogene stock target cut to $3.50, maintains buy at Lake Street
- Earnings call transcript: Evogene Reports Narrower Loss in Q1 2025
- Evogene earnings beat by $0.35, revenue fell short of estimates
- Evogene Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Evogene Stock Soars After ICL Deal To Acquire Lavie Bio, MicroBoost AI - Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)
- Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
1.20 1.24
Faixa anual
0.95 3.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.21
- Open
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.24
- Volume
- 92
- Mudança diária
- 0.83%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.17%
- Mudança anual
- -60.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh