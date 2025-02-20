Moedas / ESRT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ESRT: Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A
7.57 USD 0.05 (0.66%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESRT para hoje mudou para 0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.53 e o mais alto foi 7.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESRT Notícias
- Ações da Paramount Group atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 7,85
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Empire State Realty Trust Q2 Revenue Up
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Empire State Realty Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
- Empire State Realty Q2 2025 slides: Strong office leasing offset by Observatory headwinds
- George L. W. Malkin joins Empire State Realty Trust board
- Trade War Redux
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani’s mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Empire State Realty Trust: I'm Not A Buyer At Today's Prices (NYSE:ESRT)
- Citi raises Empire State Realty stock price target to $9.00 from $7.50
- Empire State Realty Trust To Present At The Nareit REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
- Empire State Realty Trust holds annual shareholder meeting
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
- Empire State Realty Trust: Low Multiple, Dramatic Selloff (NYSE:ESRT)
- Why I Don't Invest In REIT ETFs
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
Faixa diária
7.53 7.63
Faixa anual
6.56 11.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.52
- Open
- 7.59
- Bid
- 7.57
- Ask
- 7.87
- Low
- 7.53
- High
- 7.63
- Volume
- 218
- Mudança diária
- 0.66%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.93%
- Mudança anual
- -31.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh