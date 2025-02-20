クォートセクション
通貨 / ESRT
ESRT: Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A

7.66 USD 0.14 (1.86%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESRTの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.53の安値と7.71の高値で取引されました。

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.53 7.71
1年のレンジ
6.56 11.62
以前の終値
7.52
始値
7.59
買値
7.66
買値
7.96
安値
7.53
高値
7.71
出来高
918
1日の変化
1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
0.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.79%
1年の変化
-30.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K