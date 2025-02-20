货币 / ESRT
ESRT: Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A
7.61 USD 0.08 (1.04%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESRT汇率已更改-1.04%。当日，交易品种以低点7.60和高点7.74进行交易。
关注Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESRT新闻
- Rithm Capital将以16亿美元收购Paramount Group
- Paramount Group股票达到52周高点7.85美元
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Empire State Realty Trust Q2 Revenue Up
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Empire State Realty Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
- Empire State Realty Q2 2025 slides: Strong office leasing offset by Observatory headwinds
- George L. W. Malkin joins Empire State Realty Trust board
- Trade War Redux
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani’s mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Empire State Realty Trust: I'm Not A Buyer At Today's Prices (NYSE:ESRT)
- Citi raises Empire State Realty stock price target to $9.00 from $7.50
- Empire State Realty Trust To Present At The Nareit REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
- Empire State Realty Trust holds annual shareholder meeting
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
- Empire State Realty Trust: Low Multiple, Dramatic Selloff (NYSE:ESRT)
- Why I Don't Invest In REIT ETFs
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
日范围
7.60 7.74
年范围
6.56 11.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.69
- 开盘价
- 7.74
- 卖价
- 7.61
- 买价
- 7.91
- 最低价
- 7.60
- 最高价
- 7.74
- 交易量
- 614
- 日变化
- -1.04%
- 月变化
- 0.13%
- 6个月变化
- -3.43%
- 年变化
- -31.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值