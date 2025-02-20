Valute / ESRT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ESRT: Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A
7.42 USD 0.24 (3.13%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESRT ha avuto una variazione del -3.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.36 e ad un massimo di 7.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESRT News
- Il titolo di Paramount Group raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 7,85 USD
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Empire State Realty Trust Q2 Revenue Up
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Empire State Realty Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
- Empire State Realty Q2 2025 slides: Strong office leasing offset by Observatory headwinds
- George L. W. Malkin joins Empire State Realty Trust board
- Trade War Redux
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani’s mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Empire State Realty Trust: I'm Not A Buyer At Today's Prices (NYSE:ESRT)
- Citi raises Empire State Realty stock price target to $9.00 from $7.50
- Empire State Realty Trust To Present At The Nareit REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
- Empire State Realty Trust holds annual shareholder meeting
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
- Empire State Realty Trust: Low Multiple, Dramatic Selloff (NYSE:ESRT)
- Why I Don't Invest In REIT ETFs
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ESRT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.36 7.66
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 11.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.66
- Apertura
- 7.66
- Bid
- 7.42
- Ask
- 7.72
- Minimo
- 7.36
- Massimo
- 7.66
- Volume
- 1.828 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.91%
20 settembre, sabato