ESRT: Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A

7.42 USD 0.24 (3.13%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESRT ha avuto una variazione del -3.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.36 e ad un massimo di 7.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.36 7.66
Intervallo Annuale
6.56 11.62
Chiusura Precedente
7.66
Apertura
7.66
Bid
7.42
Ask
7.72
Minimo
7.36
Massimo
7.66
Volume
1.828 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.13%
Variazione Mensile
-2.37%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.84%
Variazione Annuale
-32.91%
20 settembre, sabato