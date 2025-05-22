Moedas / EGHT
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.04 USD 0.02 (0.99%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EGHT para hoje mudou para 0.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.98 e o mais alto foi 2.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas 8x8 Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EGHT Notícias
Faixa diária
1.98 2.14
Faixa anual
1.52 3.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.02
- Open
- 1.99
- Bid
- 2.04
- Ask
- 2.34
- Low
- 1.98
- High
- 2.14
- Volume
- 940
- Mudança diária
- 0.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.00%
- Mudança anual
- 0.49%
