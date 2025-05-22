Währungen / EGHT
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.15 USD 0.06 (2.71%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EGHT hat sich für heute um -2.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die 8x8 Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
2.14 2.20
Jahresspanne
1.52 3.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.21
- Eröffnung
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.15
- Ask
- 2.45
- Tief
- 2.14
- Hoch
- 2.20
- Volumen
- 281
- Tagesänderung
- -2.71%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.91%
