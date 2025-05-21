货币 / EGHT
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.07 USD 0.05 (2.48%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EGHT汇率已更改2.48%。当日，交易品种以低点1.98和高点2.14进行交易。
关注8x8 Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGHT新闻
- EGHT vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is 8x8 (EGHT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- EGHT vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why Fast-paced Mover 8x8 (EGHT) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- 8x8 expands SMS capabilities for Australian businesses in Work platform
- 8x8 expands CX platform with AI-powered innovations
- Should Value Investors Buy 8x8 (EGHT) Stock?
- EGHT or ADYEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 8x8 Q1 Earnings: Growth Is Picking Up But Margins Are Under Pressure (NASDAQ:EGHT)
- 8x8 (EGHT) Q1 Revenue Rises 2%
- Earnings call transcript: 8x8 Inc. Q1 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock rises
- 8x8 (EGHT) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates
- 8x8 earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- 8x8 Q1 2026 slides: returns to revenue growth, margins compress amid AI push
- 8x8 amends term loan agreement, prepays $10 million and updates leverage terms
- Crexendo Stock: Disruptive Business Model Should Win Market Share
- 8x8 launches omnichannel authentication service amid rising cyberattacks
- Consumers Demand Fines for Long Hold Times, 8x8 Survey Finds
- 8x8 repurchases 1 million shares as part of dilution management
- 8x8’s Commitment to Exceptional CX Drives Industry Recognition
- Meltwater and 8x8 partner to elevate customer support through social intelligence
- Creovai Joins 8x8’s Elite SoldBy8 Tier, Delivering Measurable Results with Real‘Time Agent Guidance
- 8x8 Earns Prestigious SBR International Business Awards Highlighting Leadership in Business Communications for CX
- Experience-Driven Economy Fueling Growth for 8x8’s AI-Powered CX Solutions
日范围
1.98 2.14
年范围
1.52 3.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.02
- 开盘价
- 1.99
- 卖价
- 2.07
- 买价
- 2.37
- 最低价
- 1.98
- 最高价
- 2.14
- 交易量
- 744
- 日变化
- 2.48%
- 月变化
- 6.70%
- 6个月变化
- 3.50%
- 年变化
- 1.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值