通貨 / EGHT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.21 USD 0.17 (8.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EGHTの今日の為替レートは、8.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.06の安値と2.22の高値で取引されました。
8x8 Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGHT News
- Are Investors Undervaluing 8x8 (EGHT) Right Now?
- EGHT vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is 8x8 (EGHT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- EGHT vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why Fast-paced Mover 8x8 (EGHT) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- 8x8 expands SMS capabilities for Australian businesses in Work platform
- 8x8 expands CX platform with AI-powered innovations
- Should Value Investors Buy 8x8 (EGHT) Stock?
- EGHT or ADYEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 8x8 Q1 Earnings: Growth Is Picking Up But Margins Are Under Pressure (NASDAQ:EGHT)
- 8x8 (EGHT) Q1 Revenue Rises 2%
- Earnings call transcript: 8x8 Inc. Q1 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock rises
- 8x8 (EGHT) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates
- 8x8 earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- 8x8 Q1 2026 slides: returns to revenue growth, margins compress amid AI push
- 8x8 amends term loan agreement, prepays $10 million and updates leverage terms
- Crexendo Stock: Disruptive Business Model Should Win Market Share
- 8x8 launches omnichannel authentication service amid rising cyberattacks
- Consumers Demand Fines for Long Hold Times, 8x8 Survey Finds
- 8x8 repurchases 1 million shares as part of dilution management
- 8x8’s Commitment to Exceptional CX Drives Industry Recognition
- Meltwater and 8x8 partner to elevate customer support through social intelligence
- Creovai Joins 8x8’s Elite SoldBy8 Tier, Delivering Measurable Results with Real‘Time Agent Guidance
- 8x8 Earns Prestigious SBR International Business Awards Highlighting Leadership in Business Communications for CX
1日のレンジ
2.06 2.22
1年のレンジ
1.52 3.52
- 以前の終値
- 2.04
- 始値
- 2.06
- 買値
- 2.21
- 買値
- 2.51
- 安値
- 2.06
- 高値
- 2.22
- 出来高
- 794
- 1日の変化
- 8.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.50%
- 1年の変化
- 8.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K