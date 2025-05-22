통화 / EGHT
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.12 USD 0.09 (4.07%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EGHT 환율이 오늘 -4.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.11이고 고가는 2.20이었습니다.
8x8 Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.11 2.20
년간 변동
1.52 3.52
- 이전 종가
- 2.21
- 시가
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.12
- Ask
- 2.42
- 저가
- 2.11
- 고가
- 2.20
- 볼륨
- 658
- 일일 변동
- -4.07%
- 월 변동
- 9.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.43%
20 9월, 토요일