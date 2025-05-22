Valute / EGHT
EGHT: 8x8 Inc
2.12 USD 0.09 (4.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EGHT ha avuto una variazione del -4.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.11 e ad un massimo di 2.20.
Segui le dinamiche di 8x8 Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EGHT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.11 2.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.52 3.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.21
- Apertura
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.12
- Ask
- 2.42
- Minimo
- 2.11
- Massimo
- 2.20
- Volume
- 658
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.43%
