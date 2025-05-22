QuotazioniSezioni
EGHT: 8x8 Inc

2.12 USD 0.09 (4.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EGHT ha avuto una variazione del -4.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.11 e ad un massimo di 2.20.

Segui le dinamiche di 8x8 Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.11 2.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.52 3.52
Chiusura Precedente
2.21
Apertura
2.19
Bid
2.12
Ask
2.42
Minimo
2.11
Massimo
2.20
Volume
658
Variazione giornaliera
-4.07%
Variazione Mensile
9.28%
Variazione Semestrale
6.00%
Variazione Annuale
4.43%
