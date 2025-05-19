Moedas / DNA
DNA: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A
11.08 USD 0.48 (4.53%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DNA para hoje mudou para 4.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.55 e o mais alto foi 11.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DNA Notícias
Faixa diária
10.55 11.53
Faixa anual
5.00 16.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.60
- Open
- 10.67
- Bid
- 11.08
- Ask
- 11.38
- Low
- 10.55
- High
- 11.53
- Volume
- 2.039 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 95.76%
- Mudança anual
- 36.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh