DNA: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A
11.42 USD 0.34 (3.07%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DNAの今日の為替レートは、3.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.19の安値と11.89の高値で取引されました。
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
11.19 11.89
1年のレンジ
5.00 16.85
- 以前の終値
- 11.08
- 始値
- 11.23
- 買値
- 11.42
- 買値
- 11.72
- 安値
- 11.19
- 高値
- 11.89
- 出来高
- 1.646 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 101.77%
- 1年の変化
- 40.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K