DNA: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A
10.60 USD 0.34 (3.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DNA exchange rate has changed by 3.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.87 and at a high of 10.76.
Follow Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Ginkgo Bioworks: Structural Cost Issues Will Be Difficult To Resolve (DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks receives preliminary court approval for derivative lawsuit settlement
- 5 Healthcare Stocks On Fire This Week - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)
- Earnings call transcript: Ginkgo Bioworks Q2 2025 sees stock drop amid EPS miss
- Ginkgo Bioworks partners to streamline AI-driven drug discovery
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
- Ginkgo Bioworks appoints Brian O’Sullivan as head of commercial
- Ginkgo Bioworks: Sell The Recent Rally (NYSE:DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock price target raised to $16 from $12 at TD Cowen
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock rises after securing $4.66M automation contract
- Ginkgo to deploy automation tech at PNNL lab in $4.66M deal
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Ginkgo Bioworks launches cost-effective ADME profiling service
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock rises on Hugging Face collaboration for AI drug development
- Ginkgo Bioworks soars 70% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Ginkgo Bioworks appoints Steven Coen as new CFO
Daily Range
9.87 10.76
Year Range
5.00 16.85
- Previous Close
- 10.26
- Open
- 10.13
- Bid
- 10.60
- Ask
- 10.90
- Low
- 9.87
- High
- 10.76
- Volume
- 1.447 K
- Daily Change
- 3.31%
- Month Change
- -12.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.28%
- Year Change
- 30.54%
