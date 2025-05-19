货币 / DNA
DNA: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A
11.09 USD 0.49 (4.62%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DNA汇率已更改4.62%。当日，交易品种以低点10.95和高点11.31进行交易。
关注Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNA新闻
- Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is
- Ginkgo Bioworks: Structural Cost Issues Will Be Difficult To Resolve (DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks receives preliminary court approval for derivative lawsuit settlement
- Analyst Suggests Thinking Of XRP As Just ‘Payments’ Is Primitive, Here’s The Real Deal
- 5 Healthcare Stocks On Fire This Week - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)
- Earnings call transcript: Ginkgo Bioworks Q2 2025 sees stock drop amid EPS miss
- Ginkgo Bioworks partners to streamline AI-driven drug discovery
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
- Ginkgo Bioworks appoints Brian O’Sullivan as head of commercial
- Ginkgo Bioworks: Sell The Recent Rally (NYSE:DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock price target raised to $16 from $12 at TD Cowen
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DNA)
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock rises after securing $4.66M automation contract
- Ginkgo to deploy automation tech at PNNL lab in $4.66M deal
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Ginkgo Bioworks launches cost-effective ADME profiling service
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- The AI Arms Race Heats Up: June's Robotics And Automation Playbook
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Ginkgo Bioworks stock rises on Hugging Face collaboration for AI drug development
- Ginkgo Bioworks soars 70% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- 23andMe Customers Did Not Expect Their DNA Data Would Be Sold, Lawsuit Claims
- Ginkgo Bioworks appoints Steven Coen as new CFO
- 23andMe to Be Bought by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a Biotech Company, for $256 Million
日范围
10.95 11.31
年范围
5.00 16.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.60
- 开盘价
- 11.03
- 卖价
- 11.09
- 买价
- 11.39
- 最低价
- 10.95
- 最高价
- 11.31
- 交易量
- 767
- 日变化
- 4.62%
- 月变化
- -8.20%
- 6个月变化
- 95.94%
- 年变化
- 36.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值