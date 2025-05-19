통화 / DNA
DNA: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A
11.39 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DNA 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.10이고 고가는 11.68이었습니다.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.10 11.68
년간 변동
5.00 16.85
- 이전 종가
- 11.42
- 시가
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.39
- Ask
- 11.69
- 저가
- 11.10
- 고가
- 11.68
- 볼륨
- 1.507 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.26%
- 월 변동
- -5.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 101.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 40.27%
20 9월, 토요일