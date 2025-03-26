Moedas / DERM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation
7.22 USD 0.17 (2.41%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DERM para hoje mudou para 2.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.00 e o mais alto foi 7.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Journey Medical Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DERM Notícias
- Journey Medical: EMROSI's Ramp Puts Profitability On The Horizon (NASDAQ:DERM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- H.C. Wainwright initiates Journey Medical stock with Buy rating on Emrosi potential
- Journey Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Insights on Imrozi
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Journey Medical’s rosacea treatment reaches 65% commercial coverage
- Journey Medical to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- Journey Medical’s rosacea drug shows efficacy regardless of weight
- Journey Medical Corporation Announces Emrosi™ Featured on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime TV
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Journey Medical stock soars to 52-week high of $8.25
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Crash In Q2 - Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
7.00 7.24
Faixa anual
3.53 8.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.05
- Open
- 7.04
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- Low
- 7.00
- High
- 7.24
- Volume
- 57
- Mudança diária
- 2.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.75%
- Mudança anual
- 27.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh