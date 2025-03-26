Währungen / DERM
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation
7.15 USD 0.12 (1.65%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DERM hat sich für heute um -1.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Journey Medical Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
7.15 7.44
Jahresspanne
3.53 8.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.27
- Eröffnung
- 7.27
- Bid
- 7.15
- Ask
- 7.45
- Tief
- 7.15
- Hoch
- 7.44
- Volumen
- 51
- Tagesänderung
- -1.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.28%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.57%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.88%
