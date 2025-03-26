Valute / DERM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation
7.30 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DERM ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.08 e ad un massimo di 7.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Journey Medical Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DERM News
- Journey Medical: EMROSI's Ramp Puts Profitability On The Horizon (NASDAQ:DERM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- H.C. Wainwright initiates Journey Medical stock with Buy rating on Emrosi potential
- Journey Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Insights on Imrozi
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Journey Medical’s rosacea treatment reaches 65% commercial coverage
- Journey Medical to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- Journey Medical’s rosacea drug shows efficacy regardless of weight
- Journey Medical Corporation Announces Emrosi™ Featured on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime TV
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Journey Medical stock soars to 52-week high of $8.25
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Crash In Q2 - Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.08 7.44
Intervallo Annuale
3.53 8.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.27
- Apertura
- 7.27
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- Minimo
- 7.08
- Massimo
- 7.44
- Volume
- 243
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.52%
21 settembre, domenica