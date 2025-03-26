QuotazioniSezioni
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation

7.30 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DERM ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.08 e ad un massimo di 7.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Journey Medical Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.08 7.44
Intervallo Annuale
3.53 8.24
Chiusura Precedente
7.27
Apertura
7.27
Bid
7.30
Ask
7.60
Minimo
7.08
Massimo
7.44
Volume
243
Variazione giornaliera
0.41%
Variazione Mensile
2.38%
Variazione Semestrale
23.10%
Variazione Annuale
28.52%
21 settembre, domenica