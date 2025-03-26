Currencies / DERM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation
7.17 USD 0.05 (0.70%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DERM exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.04 and at a high of 7.22.
Follow Journey Medical Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DERM News
- Journey Medical: EMROSI's Ramp Puts Profitability On The Horizon (NASDAQ:DERM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- H.C. Wainwright initiates Journey Medical stock with Buy rating on Emrosi potential
- Journey Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Insights on Imrozi
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Journey Medical’s rosacea treatment reaches 65% commercial coverage
- Journey Medical to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- Journey Medical’s rosacea drug shows efficacy regardless of weight
- Journey Medical Corporation Announces Emrosi™ Featured on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime TV
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Journey Medical stock soars to 52-week high of $8.25
- Journey Medical earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Crash In Q2 - Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)
- Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.04 7.22
Year Range
3.53 8.24
- Previous Close
- 7.12
- Open
- 7.04
- Bid
- 7.17
- Ask
- 7.47
- Low
- 7.04
- High
- 7.22
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.91%
- Year Change
- 26.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%