통화 / DERM
DERM: Journey Medical Corporation
7.30 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DERM 환율이 오늘 0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.08이고 고가는 7.44이었습니다.
Journey Medical Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DERM News
일일 변동 비율
7.08 7.44
년간 변동
3.53 8.24
- 이전 종가
- 7.27
- 시가
- 7.27
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- 저가
- 7.08
- 고가
- 7.44
- 볼륨
- 243
- 일일 변동
- 0.41%
- 월 변동
- 2.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.52%
20 9월, 토요일