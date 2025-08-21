Moedas / DAX
DAX: Global X DAX Germany ETF
44.43 USD 0.43 (0.98%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DAX para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.07 e o mais alto foi 44.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X DAX Germany ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
44.07 44.49
Faixa anual
32.33 46.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.00
- Open
- 44.19
- Bid
- 44.43
- Ask
- 44.73
- Low
- 44.07
- High
- 44.49
- Volume
- 128
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.08%
- Mudança anual
- 28.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh