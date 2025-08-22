Valute / DAX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DAX: Global X DAX Germany ETF
44.20 USD 0.23 (0.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DAX ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.10 e ad un massimo di 44.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X DAX Germany ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAX News
- Rates Spark: The Long-End Bias Is Still Up
- Dax Forex Signal 18/09: Continues to See Pressure (Chart)
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Dax Forecast 16/09: Compress in Symmetrical Triangle (Chart)
- Foreign investors are still buying U.S. assets in 2025 — but there is one catch
- Rates Spark: The German 2yr Yield Has Room To Fall Even On An ECB Hold
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- July Data Keeps Hope Alive For Cyclical Rebound In German Industry
- Dax Forecast 08/09: Form Bearish Engulfing Candle (Video)
- Rates Spark: Just Assume Tariffs Are For Good
- Dax Forecast 02/09: Traders Await Breakout (Video)
- Dax Forecast Today 01/09: Drops Below 50-Day EMA (video)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus August 31 - September, 5 2025 (Charts)
- German Unemployment At Highest Level In More Than 10 Years
- Powerful Tailwinds Keep Europe Growth Momentum On Course
- French stocks still haven’t priced in the trouble that bonds have, argues Citi
- Dax Forecast 28/08: Builds Case for Higher Levels (Video)
- Rates Spark: Eurozone Bond Spreads Face A Jittery Autumn
- Rates Spark: The Bottoming Out Of The 2Y Bund
- German Businesses Accentuate The Positives
- Dax Forecast Today 25/08: Tests Resistance (Chart)
- Weekly Forex Forecast - August 24th - August 29th (Charts)
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
- Germany’s Economic Slump Worsened In The Second Quarter
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.10 44.37
Intervallo Annuale
32.33 46.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.43
- Apertura
- 44.23
- Bid
- 44.20
- Ask
- 44.50
- Minimo
- 44.10
- Massimo
- 44.37
- Volume
- 182
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.34%
21 settembre, domenica