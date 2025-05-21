Moedas / CTKB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CTKB: Cytek Biosciences Inc
4.04 USD 0.12 (3.06%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CTKB para hoje mudou para 3.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.97 e o mais alto foi 4.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cytek Biosciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTKB Notícias
- Cytek Biosciences: Growth Over Profit Will Pay Off In The Long Term (NASDAQ:CTKB)
- Cytek Biosciences at UBS Summit: Innovative Proteomics Insights
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Piper Sandler sees opportunity in dislocated Life Science stocks
- Cytek Biosciences shareholders elect directors and approve auditor at annual meeting
- Cytek Biosciences at Goldman Sachs Conference: Growth Amidst Challenges
- Cytek ® Biosciences Is Setting the New Standard for Full Spectrum Flow Cytometry with the New Cytek Aurora™ Evo Flow Cytometer
- Cytek Biosciences to participate at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB), Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI)
- Cytek Biosciences stock hits 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
Faixa diária
3.97 4.12
Faixa anual
2.37 7.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.92
- Open
- 4.02
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 3.97
- High
- 4.12
- Volume
- 573
- Mudança diária
- 3.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.50%
- Mudança anual
- -24.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh