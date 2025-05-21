통화 / CTKB
CTKB: Cytek Biosciences Inc
3.78 USD 0.31 (7.58%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CTKB 환율이 오늘 -7.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.78이고 고가는 4.09이었습니다.
Cytek Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.78 4.09
년간 변동
2.37 7.62
- 이전 종가
- 4.09
- 시가
- 4.09
- Bid
- 3.78
- Ask
- 4.08
- 저가
- 3.78
- 고가
- 4.09
- 볼륨
- 1.844 K
- 일일 변동
- -7.58%
- 월 변동
- -7.80%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.97%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.21%
20 9월, 토요일