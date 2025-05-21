Valute / CTKB
CTKB: Cytek Biosciences Inc
3.78 USD 0.31 (7.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTKB ha avuto una variazione del -7.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.78 e ad un massimo di 4.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Cytek Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CTKB News
- Cytek Biosciences: Growth Over Profit Will Pay Off In The Long Term (NASDAQ:CTKB)
- Cytek Biosciences at UBS Summit: Innovative Proteomics Insights
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Piper Sandler sees opportunity in dislocated Life Science stocks
- Cytek Biosciences shareholders elect directors and approve auditor at annual meeting
- Cytek Biosciences at Goldman Sachs Conference: Growth Amidst Challenges
- Cytek ® Biosciences Is Setting the New Standard for Full Spectrum Flow Cytometry with the New Cytek Aurora™ Evo Flow Cytometer
- Cytek Biosciences to participate at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB), Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI)
- Cytek Biosciences stock hits 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.78 4.09
Intervallo Annuale
2.37 7.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.09
- Apertura
- 4.09
- Bid
- 3.78
- Ask
- 4.08
- Minimo
- 3.78
- Massimo
- 4.09
- Volume
- 1.844 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.21%
20 settembre, sabato