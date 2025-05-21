QuotazioniSezioni
CTKB: Cytek Biosciences Inc

3.78 USD 0.31 (7.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTKB ha avuto una variazione del -7.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.78 e ad un massimo di 4.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Cytek Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.78 4.09
Intervallo Annuale
2.37 7.62
Chiusura Precedente
4.09
Apertura
4.09
Bid
3.78
Ask
4.08
Minimo
3.78
Massimo
4.09
Volume
1.844 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.58%
Variazione Mensile
-7.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.97%
Variazione Annuale
-29.21%
20 settembre, sabato