CSV: Carriage Services Inc
44.85 USD 1.78 (4.13%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CSV para hoje mudou para 4.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.30 e o mais alto foi 45.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carriage Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
44.30 45.00
Faixa anual
29.88 48.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.07
- Open
- 44.30
- Bid
- 44.85
- Ask
- 45.15
- Low
- 44.30
- High
- 45.00
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 4.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.71%
- Mudança anual
- 37.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh