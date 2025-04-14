Valute / CSV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CSV: Carriage Services Inc
43.96 USD 0.59 (1.32%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSV ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.74 e ad un massimo di 44.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Carriage Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSV News
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 19th
- Carriage Services acquisisce Faith Chapel Funeral Homes a Pensacola
- Carriage Services acquires Faith Chapel Funeral Homes in Pensacola
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Carriage Services acquires Osceola funeral businesses in Orlando market
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 85% gain in Carriage Services stock
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services (CSV) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Has Carriage Services (CSV) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services Q4 2024 slides: New management delivers margin expansion, outlines growth
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Carriage Services (CSV) Could Rally 27.04%: Here's is How to Trade
- Recent Price Trend in Carriage Services (CSV) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Earnings call transcript: Carriage Services tops EPS forecast, stock steady Q2 2025
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%
- Carriage Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Matthews International (MATW) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Carriage Services Stock: Further Upside Requires Further M&A (Rating Downgrade)
- Carriage Services president sells $74,137 in stock
- Carriage Services stock hits 52-week high at $44.39
- Cheesecake Factory Stock Is 'Darn Cheap,' Jim Cramer Says - Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV)
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.74 44.69
Intervallo Annuale
29.88 48.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.55
- Apertura
- 44.68
- Bid
- 43.96
- Ask
- 44.26
- Minimo
- 43.74
- Massimo
- 44.69
- Volume
- 224
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.14%
20 settembre, sabato