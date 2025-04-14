QuotazioniSezioni
CSV: Carriage Services Inc

43.96 USD 0.59 (1.32%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSV ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.74 e ad un massimo di 44.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Carriage Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.74 44.69
Intervallo Annuale
29.88 48.55
Chiusura Precedente
44.55
Apertura
44.68
Bid
43.96
Ask
44.26
Minimo
43.74
Massimo
44.69
Volume
224
Variazione giornaliera
-1.32%
Variazione Mensile
1.08%
Variazione Semestrale
14.39%
Variazione Annuale
35.14%
