CSV: Carriage Services Inc

44.55 USD 1.48 (3.44%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CSVの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.38の安値と45.10の高値で取引されました。

Carriage Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
43.38 45.10
1年のレンジ
29.88 48.55
以前の終値
43.07
始値
43.38
買値
44.55
買値
44.85
安値
43.38
高値
45.10
出来高
392
1日の変化
3.44%
1ヶ月の変化
2.44%
6ヶ月の変化
15.93%
1年の変化
36.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K