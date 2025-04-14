通貨 / CSV
CSV: Carriage Services Inc
44.55 USD 1.48 (3.44%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CSVの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.38の安値と45.10の高値で取引されました。
Carriage Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CSV News
- キャリッジ・サービシズ、ペンサコーラのフェイス・チャペル葬儀社を買収
- Carriage Services acquires Faith Chapel Funeral Homes in Pensacola
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Carriage Services acquires Osceola funeral businesses in Orlando market
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- InvestingProのフェアバリューモデルがCarriage Services株で85%の利益を捉える
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 85% gain in Carriage Services stock
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services (CSV) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Has Carriage Services (CSV) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services Q4 2024 slides: New management delivers margin expansion, outlines growth
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Carriage Services (CSV) Could Rally 27.04%: Here's is How to Trade
- Recent Price Trend in Carriage Services (CSV) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Earnings call transcript: Carriage Services tops EPS forecast, stock steady Q2 2025
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%
- Carriage Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Matthews International (MATW) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Carriage Services Stock: Further Upside Requires Further M&A (Rating Downgrade)
- Carriage Services president sells $74,137 in stock
- Carriage Services stock hits 52-week high at $44.39
- Cheesecake Factory Stock Is 'Darn Cheap,' Jim Cramer Says - Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV)
1日のレンジ
43.38 45.10
1年のレンジ
29.88 48.55
- 以前の終値
- 43.07
- 始値
- 43.38
- 買値
- 44.55
- 買値
- 44.85
- 安値
- 43.38
- 高値
- 45.10
- 出来高
- 392
- 1日の変化
- 3.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.93%
- 1年の変化
- 36.95%
