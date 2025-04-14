시세섹션
통화 / CSV
주식로 돌아가기

CSV: Carriage Services Inc

43.96 USD 0.59 (1.32%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CSV 환율이 오늘 -1.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.74이고 고가는 44.69이었습니다.

Carriage Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSV News

일일 변동 비율
43.74 44.69
년간 변동
29.88 48.55
이전 종가
44.55
시가
44.68
Bid
43.96
Ask
44.26
저가
43.74
고가
44.69
볼륨
224
일일 변동
-1.32%
월 변동
1.08%
6개월 변동
14.39%
년간 변동율
35.14%
20 9월, 토요일