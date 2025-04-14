통화 / CSV
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CSV: Carriage Services Inc
43.96 USD 0.59 (1.32%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CSV 환율이 오늘 -1.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.74이고 고가는 44.69이었습니다.
Carriage Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSV News
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 19th
- 캐리지 서비스, 펜사콜라의 Faith Chapel 장례식장 인수
- Carriage Services acquires Faith Chapel Funeral Homes in Pensacola
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Carriage Services acquires Osceola funeral businesses in Orlando market
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 85% gain in Carriage Services stock
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services (CSV) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Has Carriage Services (CSV) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- Carriage Services Q4 2024 slides: New management delivers margin expansion, outlines growth
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Carriage Services (CSV) Could Rally 27.04%: Here's is How to Trade
- Recent Price Trend in Carriage Services (CSV) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Earnings call transcript: Carriage Services tops EPS forecast, stock steady Q2 2025
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%
- Carriage Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Matthews International (MATW) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Carriage Services Stock: Further Upside Requires Further M&A (Rating Downgrade)
- Carriage Services president sells $74,137 in stock
- Carriage Services stock hits 52-week high at $44.39
- Cheesecake Factory Stock Is 'Darn Cheap,' Jim Cramer Says - Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV)
일일 변동 비율
43.74 44.69
년간 변동
29.88 48.55
- 이전 종가
- 44.55
- 시가
- 44.68
- Bid
- 43.96
- Ask
- 44.26
- 저가
- 43.74
- 고가
- 44.69
- 볼륨
- 224
- 일일 변동
- -1.32%
- 월 변동
- 1.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.14%
20 9월, 토요일