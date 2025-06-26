Moedas / CRBG
CRBG: Corebridge Financial Inc
31.94 USD 0.33 (1.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRBG para hoje mudou para 1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.77 e o mais alto foi 31.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Corebridge Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
31.77 31.97
Faixa anual
23.69 36.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.61
- Open
- 31.81
- Bid
- 31.94
- Ask
- 32.24
- Low
- 31.77
- High
- 31.97
- Volume
- 87
- Mudança diária
- 1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.43%
- Mudança anual
- 9.42%
