クォートセクション
通貨 / CRBG
株に戻る

CRBG: Corebridge Financial Inc

32.54 USD 0.93 (2.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CRBGの今日の為替レートは、2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.77の安値と32.56の高値で取引されました。

Corebridge Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRBG News

1日のレンジ
31.77 32.56
1年のレンジ
23.69 36.40
以前の終値
31.61
始値
31.81
買値
32.54
買値
32.84
安値
31.77
高値
32.56
出来高
4.344 K
1日の変化
2.94%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.16%
6ヶ月の変化
3.33%
1年の変化
11.48%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連銀製造業景況指数（Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index）
実際
23.2
期待
3.7
-0.3
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連邦準備制度雇用
実際
5.6
期待
7.6
5.9
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
231 K
期待
282 K
264 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
1.920 M
期待
1.935 M
1.927 M
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
-0.5%
期待
-0.2%
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年TIPS入札
実際
1.734%
期待
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC純長期取引
実際
$​49.2 B
期待
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B