CRBG: Corebridge Financial Inc
32.74 USD 0.20 (0.61%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CRBG a changé de 0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 32.42 et à un maximum de 32.95.
Suivez la dynamique Corebridge Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CRBG Nouvelles
Range quotidien
32.42 32.95
Range Annuel
23.69 36.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.54
- Ouverture
- 32.80
- Bid
- 32.74
- Ask
- 33.04
- Plus Bas
- 32.42
- Plus Haut
- 32.95
- Volume
- 3.152 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 12.16%
20 septembre, samedi