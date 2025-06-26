货币 / CRBG
CRBG: Corebridge Financial Inc
31.67 USD 0.31 (0.99%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRBG汇率已更改0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点31.41和高点31.82进行交易。
关注Corebridge Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CRBG新闻
日范围
31.41 31.82
年范围
23.69 36.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.36
- 开盘价
- 31.41
- 卖价
- 31.67
- 买价
- 31.97
- 最低价
- 31.41
- 最高价
- 31.82
- 交易量
- 469
- 日变化
- 0.99%
- 月变化
- -7.69%
- 6个月变化
- 0.57%
- 年变化
- 8.50%
