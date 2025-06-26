Currencies / CRBG
CRBG: Corebridge Financial Inc
31.23 USD 1.26 (3.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRBG exchange rate has changed by -3.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.23 and at a high of 32.36.
Follow Corebridge Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
31.23 32.36
Year Range
23.69 36.40
- Previous Close
- 32.49
- Open
- 32.36
- Bid
- 31.23
- Ask
- 31.53
- Low
- 31.23
- High
- 32.36
- Volume
- 2.418 K
- Daily Change
- -3.88%
- Month Change
- -8.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.83%
- Year Change
- 6.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%