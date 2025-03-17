Moedas / CODA
CODA: Coda Octopus Group Inc
8.26 USD 0.04 (0.48%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CODA para hoje mudou para -0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.09 e o mais alto foi 8.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coda Octopus Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
8.09 8.52
Faixa anual
5.76 9.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.30
- Open
- 8.37
- Bid
- 8.26
- Ask
- 8.56
- Low
- 8.09
- High
- 8.52
- Volume
- 182
- Mudança diária
- -0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.53%
- Mudança anual
- 12.38%
