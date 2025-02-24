Moedas / CNNE
CNNE: Cannae Holdings Inc
19.77 USD 0.29 (1.49%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNNE para hoje mudou para 1.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.53 e o mais alto foi 19.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cannae Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNNE Notícias
Faixa diária
19.53 19.88
Faixa anual
15.91 22.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.48
- Open
- 19.53
- Bid
- 19.77
- Ask
- 20.07
- Low
- 19.53
- High
- 19.88
- Volume
- 273
- Mudança diária
- 1.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.45%
- Mudança anual
- 4.11%
