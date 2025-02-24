시세섹션
통화 / CNNE
주식로 돌아가기

CNNE: Cannae Holdings Inc

19.10 USD 0.44 (2.25%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CNNE 환율이 오늘 -2.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.07이고 고가는 19.66이었습니다.

Cannae Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNNE News

일일 변동 비율
19.07 19.66
년간 변동
15.91 22.14
이전 종가
19.54
시가
19.62
Bid
19.10
Ask
19.40
저가
19.07
고가
19.66
볼륨
794
일일 변동
-2.25%
월 변동
4.20%
6개월 변동
3.80%
년간 변동율
0.58%
20 9월, 토요일