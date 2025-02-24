통화 / CNNE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CNNE: Cannae Holdings Inc
19.10 USD 0.44 (2.25%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNNE 환율이 오늘 -2.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.07이고 고가는 19.66이었습니다.
Cannae Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNNE News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th
- Share Buybacks, Premier League Soccer Bring Value To Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE)
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cannae Holdings Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- Cannae earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Carronade Capital poses questions ahead of Cannae earnings call
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Black Knight Football Club’s Acquisition of a Majority Interest in Moreirense Futebol Clube, a Portuguese Primeira Football Club
- Cannae Holdings appoints new accounting firm
- In Tesla’s wake, more big companies propose voting 'Dexit' to depart Delaware
- In Tesla’s wake, more big companies propose voting “Dexit" to depart Delaware
- PE firm Clearlake to buy Dun & Bradstreet for $4.1 billion in cash
- Exclusive | Investor Wants Shake-Up at Billionaire Sports Owner Bill Foley’s Company
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
19.07 19.66
년간 변동
15.91 22.14
- 이전 종가
- 19.54
- 시가
- 19.62
- Bid
- 19.10
- Ask
- 19.40
- 저가
- 19.07
- 고가
- 19.66
- 볼륨
- 794
- 일일 변동
- -2.25%
- 월 변동
- 4.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.58%
20 9월, 토요일