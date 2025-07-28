Moedas / BTCS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BTCS: BTCS Inc
4.90 USD 0.12 (2.51%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BTCS para hoje mudou para 2.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.73 e o mais alto foi 5.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BTCS Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTCS Notícias
- Bitcoin Is On Top, Ethereum Has Some Catching Up To Do: The Crypto Treasury Play Unfolding On Wall Street - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- BTCS to issue ethereum-based dividend and loyalty payment
- BTCS announces Ethereum dividend
- BTCS Stock Surges 10% As Company Launches First-Ever Blockchain Dividend, Paying Shareholders Directly In Ethereum - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- BTCS to pay shareholders $0.05 ethereum dividend, offers loyalty bonus
- BTCS stock price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
- Former US Representative Matt Gaetz Buys Pudgy Penguins' PENGU, Calls It 'Digital Penguins'
- How to Play BTM Stock Post Solid Q2 Results Amid Kiosk Expansion
- BTM's Q2 BTM Kiosks Revenues Rise 5.9% Y/Y: Will the Upside Continue?
- HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- BitMine’s Ethereum Holdings Top 833,000, Becoming The Largest ETH Treasury Globally
- BTCS files legal opinion for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- Bitcoin Depot vs. BTCS: Which Stock Will Ride the Next Crypto Wave?
- Ethereum Treasury Strategy: BTCS Seeks $2 Billion Raise For Crypto Accumulation
- Axos Financial (AX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 'Turkey's Uber' Joins Strategy, Tesla As Bitcoin Treasury Company
- Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- Bitcoin Depot Rides on Kiosk Expansion: Bullish on Bitcoin Potential?
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- SUI Joins Bitcoin, Ethereum With Its Own Treasury Company: Look Who's Building A $450 Million Reserve - Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT)
Faixa diária
4.73 5.13
Faixa anual
1.10 8.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.78
- Open
- 4.86
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- Low
- 4.73
- High
- 5.13
- Volume
- 3.244 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 20.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 218.18%
- Mudança anual
- 322.41%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh