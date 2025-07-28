KurseKategorien
Währungen / BTCS
Zurück zum Aktien

BTCS: BTCS Inc

4.63 USD 0.28 (5.70%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BTCS hat sich für heute um -5.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.89 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BTCS Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTCS News

Tagesspanne
4.57 4.89
Jahresspanne
1.10 8.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.91
Eröffnung
4.83
Bid
4.63
Ask
4.93
Tief
4.57
Hoch
4.89
Volumen
1.323 K
Tagesänderung
-5.70%
Monatsänderung
13.48%
6-Monatsänderung
200.65%
Jahresänderung
299.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K