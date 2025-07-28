Währungen / BTCS
BTCS: BTCS Inc
4.63 USD 0.28 (5.70%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BTCS hat sich für heute um -5.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.89 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BTCS Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTCS News
Tagesspanne
4.57 4.89
Jahresspanne
1.10 8.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.91
- Eröffnung
- 4.83
- Bid
- 4.63
- Ask
- 4.93
- Tief
- 4.57
- Hoch
- 4.89
- Volumen
- 1.323 K
- Tagesänderung
- -5.70%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 200.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 299.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K