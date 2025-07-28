Devises / BTCS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BTCS: BTCS Inc
4.78 USD 0.13 (2.65%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BTCS a changé de -2.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.57 et à un maximum de 4.89.
Suivez la dynamique BTCS Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTCS Nouvelles
- Bitcoin Is On Top, Ethereum Has Some Catching Up To Do: The Crypto Treasury Play Unfolding On Wall Street - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- BTCS to issue ethereum-based dividend and loyalty payment
- BTCS announces Ethereum dividend
- BTCS Stock Surges 10% As Company Launches First-Ever Blockchain Dividend, Paying Shareholders Directly In Ethereum - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- BTCS to pay shareholders $0.05 ethereum dividend, offers loyalty bonus
- BTCS stock price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
- Former US Representative Matt Gaetz Buys Pudgy Penguins' PENGU, Calls It 'Digital Penguins'
- How to Play BTM Stock Post Solid Q2 Results Amid Kiosk Expansion
- BTM's Q2 BTM Kiosks Revenues Rise 5.9% Y/Y: Will the Upside Continue?
- HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- BitMine’s Ethereum Holdings Top 833,000, Becoming The Largest ETH Treasury Globally
- BTCS files legal opinion for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- Bitcoin Depot vs. BTCS: Which Stock Will Ride the Next Crypto Wave?
- Ethereum Treasury Strategy: BTCS Seeks $2 Billion Raise For Crypto Accumulation
- Axos Financial (AX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 'Turkey's Uber' Joins Strategy, Tesla As Bitcoin Treasury Company
- Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- Bitcoin Depot Rides on Kiosk Expansion: Bullish on Bitcoin Potential?
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- SUI Joins Bitcoin, Ethereum With Its Own Treasury Company: Look Who's Building A $450 Million Reserve - Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT)
Range quotidien
4.57 4.89
Range Annuel
1.10 8.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.91
- Ouverture
- 4.83
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Plus Bas
- 4.57
- Plus Haut
- 4.89
- Volume
- 3.296 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.65%
- Changement Mensuel
- 17.16%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 210.39%
- Changement Annuel
- 312.07%
20 septembre, samedi