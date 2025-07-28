Valute / BTCS
BTCS: BTCS Inc
4.78 USD 0.13 (2.65%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BTCS ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.57 e ad un massimo di 4.89.
Segui le dinamiche di BTCS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.57 4.89
Intervallo Annuale
1.10 8.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.91
- Apertura
- 4.83
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Minimo
- 4.57
- Massimo
- 4.89
- Volume
- 3.296 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 210.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 312.07%
21 settembre, domenica