BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A
4.28 USD 0.03 (0.71%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLND para hoje mudou para 0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.26 e o mais alto foi 4.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blend Labs Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BLND Notícias
- Ling, head of legal at Blend Labs, sells $84,093 in BLND stock
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Blend Labs stock rises as Haveli Investments increases stake
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $71,872 in stock
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Ghamsari Nima, head of Blend, sells $904k in shares
- Blend Labs Q2 2025 slides: Consumer Banking revenue surges 43%, operating profitability continues
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Blend and Doma expand partnership to offer instant title decisions
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Blend Labs head of legal Ling sells $14k in shares
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
- U.K. REITs cut to “underperform” as debt risks weigh on returns: Jefferies
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $69,182 in stock
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $66,240 in stock
- Blend Labs Stock: A Rebound Story In The Making (NYSE:BLND)
- British Land stock downgraded by UBS on slower retail growth outlook
- UBS downgrades British Land to “neutral” on leasing, EPS concerns
- Blend Labs validates Fair Value analysis with 40% move to target price
- PHH Mortgage Expands With Blend to Enhance Refinance and Home Equity Experiences for Borrowers
- Blend Labs head sells shares worth $405,264
- Covius to acquire Title365, enhancing title insurance services
- Blend Labs appoints credit union expert as transformation head
Faixa diária
4.26 4.39
Faixa anual
2.79 5.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.25
- Open
- 4.29
- Bid
- 4.28
- Ask
- 4.58
- Low
- 4.26
- High
- 4.39
- Volume
- 731
- Mudança diária
- 0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 20.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.38%
- Mudança anual
- 13.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh