통화 / BLND
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A
3.97 USD 0.23 (5.48%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLND 환율이 오늘 -5.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.93이고 고가는 4.22이었습니다.
Blend Labs Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLND News
- Ling, head of legal at Blend Labs, sells $84,093 in BLND stock
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Blend Labs stock rises as Haveli Investments increases stake
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $71,872 in stock
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Ghamsari Nima, head of Blend, sells $904k in shares
- Blend Labs Q2 2025 slides: Consumer Banking revenue surges 43%, operating profitability continues
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Blend and Doma expand partnership to offer instant title decisions
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Blend Labs head of legal Ling sells $14k in shares
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
- U.K. REITs cut to “underperform” as debt risks weigh on returns: Jefferies
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $69,182 in stock
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $66,240 in stock
- Blend Labs Stock: A Rebound Story In The Making (NYSE:BLND)
- British Land stock downgraded by UBS on slower retail growth outlook
- UBS downgrades British Land to “neutral” on leasing, EPS concerns
- Blend Labs validates Fair Value analysis with 40% move to target price
- PHH Mortgage Expands With Blend to Enhance Refinance and Home Equity Experiences for Borrowers
- Blend Labs head sells shares worth $405,264
- Covius to acquire Title365, enhancing title insurance services
- Blend Labs appoints credit union expert as transformation head
일일 변동 비율
3.93 4.22
년간 변동
2.79 5.53
- 이전 종가
- 4.20
- 시가
- 4.19
- Bid
- 3.97
- Ask
- 4.27
- 저가
- 3.93
- 고가
- 4.22
- 볼륨
- 3.951 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.48%
- 월 변동
- 11.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.15%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.31%
20 9월, 토요일