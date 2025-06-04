通貨 / BLND
BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A
4.20 USD 0.05 (1.18%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLNDの今日の為替レートは、-1.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.20の安値と4.39の高値で取引されました。
Blend Labs Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BLND News
1日のレンジ
4.20 4.39
1年のレンジ
2.79 5.53
- 以前の終値
- 4.25
- 始値
- 4.29
- 買値
- 4.20
- 買値
- 4.50
- 安値
- 4.20
- 高値
- 4.39
- 出来高
- 2.685 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.00%
- 1年の変化
- 11.41%
